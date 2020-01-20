Thunder Token Market Capitalization Tops $24.05 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $24.05 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036695 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $481.87 or 0.05543860 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026249 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00034249 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00128153 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com.

Thunder Token Coin Trading

Thunder Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Huobi Global, Upbit, Huobi Korea and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

