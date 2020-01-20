Tierion 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $451,997.00 (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Tierion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000531 BTC on exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Gate.io and Liqui. Tierion has a market capitalization of $19.74 million and $451,997.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tierion has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tierion

Tierion’s genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tierion Token Trading

Tierion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Huobi, Gate.io, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

