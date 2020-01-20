TokenPay Price Down 12.8% Over Last Week (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0890 or 0.00001026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, BiteBTC, TOPBTC and Cryptopia. TokenPay has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $72,980.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00052321 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00073574 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,756.89 or 1.01076705 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00043123 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000355 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,821,426 coins and its circulating supply is 16,625,801 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay.

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Sistemkoin and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

