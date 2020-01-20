TOKPIE (TKP) Market Cap Reaches $55,179.00

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. In the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $55,179.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOKPIE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including token.store and VinDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

3DCoin (3DC) traded 181.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000311 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 48.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TKP is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,632,585 tokens. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io.

TOKPIE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

