TOKYO (TOKC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,148.00

TOKYO (CURRENCY:TOKC) traded up 37.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. One TOKYO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TOKYO has a market capitalization of $70,825.00 and $1,148.00 worth of TOKYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TOKYO has traded up 71.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00027048 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007056 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003991 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026307 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000768 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

About TOKYO

TOKYO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 11th, 2017. TOKYO’s total supply is 381,893,977 coins and its circulating supply is 272,697,251 coins. The official website for TOKYO is tokyocoin.xyz/info. TOKYO’s official Twitter account is @TOKYOCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TOKYO Coin Trading

TOKYO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOKYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

