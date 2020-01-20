TransferCoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $302.00 (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. TransferCoin has a market capitalization of $47,843.00 and approximately $302.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. One TransferCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, YoBit and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011707 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 56.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin Profile

TransferCoin (CRYPTO:TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,233,274 coins. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev. The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

