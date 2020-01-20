Trident Group (TRDT) Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded up 97.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. In the last seven days, Trident Group has traded down 50% against the US dollar. Trident Group has a total market cap of $1,755.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trident Group token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Trident Group alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.32 or 0.03473804 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00201969 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031467 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00129455 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Trident Group Token Profile

Trident Group’s launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official message board is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident. Trident Group’s official website is www.tridentgroup.io.

Buying and Selling Trident Group

Trident Group can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trident Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trident Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trident Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trident Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.