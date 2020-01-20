TRON (TRX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.23 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. During the last week, TRON has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Koinex, Stocks.Exchange and DigiFinex. TRON has a total market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $1.23 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.81 or 0.03165507 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00196987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00029974 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00127255 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About TRON

TRON’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Liquid, LATOKEN, Bitbns, Cobinhood, Zebpay, DragonEX, RightBTC, Tidex, Coinnest, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, Tokenomy, Bibox, Bittrex, Coinrail, WazirX, Neraex, OTCBTC, BTC-Alpha, Cryptomate, Hotbit, Allcoin, CoinEx, CoinBene, Braziliex, BitFlip, LBank, Trade Satoshi, IDCM, Mercatox, Huobi, OEX, Sistemkoin, CoinEgg, IDAX, Kucoin, OKEx, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Binance, DDEX, Kryptono, ChaoEX, YoBit, CoinTiger, DigiFinex, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bithumb, Bit-Z, Rfinex, Koinex, Indodax, Coindeal, Ovis, Bitfinex, Upbit, Exrates, Livecoin, Exmo, Liqui, CoinFalcon, BitForex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.