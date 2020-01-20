TROY (TROY) Trading Down 20.8% Over Last Week

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One TROY token can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TROY has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. TROY has a total market capitalization of $6.33 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.41 or 0.03496287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011539 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00200175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00031086 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00129578 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TROY

TROY launched on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,290,000,000 tokens. The official website for TROY is troytrade.com. The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade.

