TrueChain (TRUE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.35 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 20th. Over the last seven days, TrueChain has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueChain token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00002984 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, OKEx, HitBTC and ZB.COM. TrueChain has a total market cap of $20.35 million and $11.65 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00036017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $463.25 or 0.05375202 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00025920 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00034145 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00128399 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001281 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TRUE is a token. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro.

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bithumb, OKEx, DragonEX, HitBTC and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

