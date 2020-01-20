Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Given New GBX 60 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TLW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Panmure Gordon decreased their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 249 ($3.28) to GBX 63 ($0.83) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 186 ($2.45) to GBX 87 ($1.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 93.71 ($1.23).

Shares of LON TLW opened at GBX 54.88 ($0.72) on Monday. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of GBX 38.05 ($0.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 254.60 ($3.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $751.26 million and a P/E ratio of 5.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 75.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 169.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In other news, insider Jeremy Wilson purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of £28,200 ($37,095.50).

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

