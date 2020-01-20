Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target Raised to C$2.25

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 134.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. CSFB decreased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of TSE TRQ traded up C$0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.96. The company had a trading volume of 510,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,062. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.18, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 5.24. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.53 and a 12 month high of C$2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.85.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$278.15 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 0.0692045 EPS for the current year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

