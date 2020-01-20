U.S. Bancorp (USB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB):

1/18/2020 – U.S. Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/17/2020 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $60.00 to $57.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $61.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – U.S. Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $55.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $58.00.

1/16/2020 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $56.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – U.S. Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/7/2020 – U.S. Bancorp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – U.S. Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – U.S. Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2019 – U.S. Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/16/2019 – U.S. Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $49.00.

12/10/2019 – U.S. Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of U.S. Bancorp have underperformed the industry, over the past six months. However, the company possesses an impressive earnings surprise history, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. U.S. Bancorp’s solid business model, core franchise and diverse revenue streams are expected to continue supporting its performance. Also, rising loan and deposit balances have strengthened the company's balance sheet. This enables it to undertake strategic acquisitions, which helps it to open new markets and fortify the existing ones. Moreover, improved credit quality is a tailwind for the company. Yet, escalating costs due to its ongoing investments in technology and likely increase in legal expenses remain concerns. Also, concentration of commercial loans remains a headwind for the company.”

12/5/2019 – U.S. Bancorp is now covered by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $55.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $86.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.97 and its 200-day moving average is $56.08. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,999.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $303,581.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,687.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,483,396. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMS Capital Management lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 20,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 45,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

