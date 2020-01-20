Ubex Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One Ubex token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc, BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ubex alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00036017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.25 or 0.05375202 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00025920 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00034145 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00128399 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,106,743,729 tokens. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex.

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, YoBit, LBank, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BTC-Alpha, BitForex, IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.