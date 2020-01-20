UBS Group Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €9.30 Price Target

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €9.30 ($10.81) price objective from UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EOAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.75 ($9.01) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. HSBC set a €10.80 ($12.56) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €9.94 ($11.56).

Shares of E.On stock opened at €10.19 ($11.85) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €9.50 and its 200 day moving average is €9.11. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

