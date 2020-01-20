UChain Market Cap Hits $46,361.00 (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last week, UChain has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One UChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. UChain has a total market cap of $46,361.00 and approximately $30,975.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About UChain

UChain’s genesis date was December 19th, 2017. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 tokens. The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for UChain is uchain.world. UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem. UChain’s official message board is medium.com/@uchain.

Buying and Selling UChain

UChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, UEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

