Ulord (UT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $47,358.00

Ulord (CURRENCY:UT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Ulord has a total market capitalization of $816,756.00 and approximately $47,358.00 worth of Ulord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ulord has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ulord coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, LBank and TOPBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $302.71 or 0.03484936 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00201929 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031465 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00129928 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ulord Coin Profile

Ulord’s total supply is 166,646,821 coins and its circulating supply is 69,149,175 coins. Ulord’s official Twitter account is @UlordChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ulord’s official website is ulord.one.

Ulord Coin Trading

Ulord can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, TOPBTC and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ulord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ulord should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ulord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

