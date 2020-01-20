Ultimate Secure Cash Market Capitalization Reaches $189,268.00 (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 20th. Over the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. Ultimate Secure Cash has a total market cap of $189,268.00 and $257.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 49.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info.

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

