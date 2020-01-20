Ultra Hits Market Capitalization of $5.50 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Ultra has a market cap of $5.50 million and $42,585.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.0425 or 0.00000490 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,653.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.14 or 0.03806741 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004231 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00619738 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006332 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,435,129 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.