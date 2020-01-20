UNI COIN (UNI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,555.00

UNI COIN (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 17.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 20th. UNI COIN has a total market capitalization of $54.06 million and $2,555.00 worth of UNI COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UNI COIN has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One UNI COIN token can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00010380 BTC on popular exchanges including OEX and BCEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000315 BTC.

About UNI COIN

UNI COIN (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNI COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,009,414 tokens. UNI COIN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNI COIN’s official website is www.uni-c.io.

UNI COIN Token Trading

UNI COIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OEX and BCEX.

