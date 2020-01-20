Unibright (UBT) 1-Day Volume Hits $75,667.00

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Unibright has a total market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $75,667.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unibright token can now be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Liquid, IDEX and Cryptopia. During the last week, Unibright has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.87 or 0.03334345 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011607 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00197763 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00127890 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,579,219 tokens. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright. Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO. The official website for Unibright is unibright.io. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unibright Token Trading

Unibright can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX, Cryptopia and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

