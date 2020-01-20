UNICORN Token Price Up 15.1% This Week (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. UNICORN Token has a total market cap of $427,669.00 and $16,253.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNICORN Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hoo and CoinBene. During the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UNICORN Token alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010380 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000315 BTC.

About UNICORN Token

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm.

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNICORN Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNICORN Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.