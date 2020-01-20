Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €25.00 by UBS Group

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been assigned a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €26.63 ($30.97).

Get Uniper alerts:

Shares of ETR UN01 opened at €29.60 ($34.42) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.05. Uniper has a 52-week low of €24.50 ($28.49) and a 52-week high of €30.64 ($35.63). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €29.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €28.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.77.

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.