Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) to post ($0.77) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Uniqure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.93). Uniqure reported earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniqure will report full-year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.77) to ($2.66). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Uniqure.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.23. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,670.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Uniqure in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.23.

In other Uniqure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $345,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,836 shares in the company, valued at $16,373,291.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 9,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $583,609.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,716.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,122 shares of company stock valued at $3,196,618 over the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Uniqure during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,300,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Uniqure by 650.2% during the third quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Uniqure by 44.4% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,410,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,863,000 after buying an additional 740,600 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniqure during the third quarter valued at about $2,157,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Uniqure by 196.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 12,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QURE traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.53. The stock had a trading volume of 586,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,850. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 14.33 and a quick ratio of 14.33. Uniqure has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $82.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 0.85.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

