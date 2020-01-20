USD Coin Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. USD Coin has a total market cap of $438.62 million and $325.72 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USD Coin has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One USD Coin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00011537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, Crex24, Korbit and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USD Coin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.41 or 0.01929771 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00101689 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005673 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin (USDC) is a token. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 444,865,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,265,368 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog.

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Kucoin, LATOKEN, SouthXchange, Poloniex, Coinbase Pro, Hotbit, Coinsuper, Korbit, CoinEx, FCoin, CPDAX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.