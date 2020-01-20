Utrum (OOT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $131,842.00

Utrum (CURRENCY:OOT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Utrum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including BarterDEX, RightBTC and CoinExchange. Utrum has a market cap of $131,842.00 and approximately $129.00 worth of Utrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Utrum has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.79 or 0.03480662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00201712 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00031417 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00128801 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Utrum Profile

Utrum launched on September 17th, 2017. Utrum’s total supply is 216,000,149 coins and its circulating supply is 64,800,139 coins. The Reddit community for Utrum is /r/utrumdotio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrum’s official website is utrum.io. Utrum’s official Twitter account is @utrumdotio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Utrum

Utrum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, CoinExchange and BarterDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

