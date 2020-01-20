Verge Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $870,540.00 (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 20th. Verge has a market cap of $60.39 million and $870,540.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bitbns, Coindeal and BiteBTC. During the last week, Verge has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00662472 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010337 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000902 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007545 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,151,654,359 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge, TradeOgre, Bitfinex, HitBTC, Graviex, Huobi, Binance, SouthXchange, Bitbns, Coindeal, Upbit, Stocks.Exchange, Gate.io, Bittrex, YoBit, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.