VeriumReserve Price Up 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded up 15.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last seven days, VeriumReserve has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. One VeriumReserve coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0882 or 0.00001017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Livecoin, Bittrex and Cryptopia. VeriumReserve has a total market cap of $225,289.00 and approximately $566.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.73 or 0.00665493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010266 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00052989 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000910 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00073578 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010374 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007716 BTC.

About VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,555,545 coins. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeriumReserve is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html.

Buying and Selling VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriumReserve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

