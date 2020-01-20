Veros Reaches Market Capitalization of $104,010.00 (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. Veros has a total market cap of $104,010.00 and $6,739.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Veros has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Veros token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Livecoin and Sistemkoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Veros alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.79 or 0.03480662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00201712 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00031417 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00128801 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Veros Token Profile

Veros launched on November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 79,916,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,460,175 tokens. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency. The official website for Veros is vedh.io.

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.