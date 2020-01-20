Viacoin (VIA) Price Up 9.7% This Week

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002237 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, OOOBTC and Binance. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $4.50 million and approximately $133,439.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded up 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.65 or 0.00664288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010017 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007502 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00028786 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000207 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,163,181 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, YoBit, Poloniex, Upbit, Coinroom, OOOBTC, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.