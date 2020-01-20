Vitec Group’s (VTC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Vitec Group (LON:VTC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 975 ($12.83) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vitec Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of Vitec Group in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

Get Vitec Group alerts:

Shares of VTC opened at GBX 1,070 ($14.08) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $480.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.04. Vitec Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 960 ($12.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,335 ($17.56). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,067.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,140.01.

Vitec Group Company Profile

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional images for the broadcast, cinematic, video, and photographic applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Vitec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.