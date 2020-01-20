VoteCoin (VOT) Trading 11.6% Lower Over Last Week

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. VoteCoin has a market capitalization of $95,143.00 and approximately $85.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VoteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, VoteCoin has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00633439 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00129156 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00127192 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001303 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000306 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000505 BTC.

About VoteCoin

VOT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 75,102,875 coins. The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

VoteCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VoteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VoteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

