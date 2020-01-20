vSlice 24-Hour Volume Tops $5.00 (VSL)

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last week, vSlice has traded up 34.7% against the US dollar. vSlice has a total market cap of $41,155.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. One vSlice token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Liqui.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $271.58 or 0.03157701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011654 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00197745 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00029955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00127414 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

vSlice Profile

vSlice was first traded on November 15th, 2016. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 tokens. vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for vSlice is www.vslice.io. The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for vSlice is medium.com/@vdiceio.

Buying and Selling vSlice

vSlice can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade vSlice should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase vSlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

