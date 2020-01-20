Wagerr Trading Up 39.2% Over Last 7 Days (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Wagerr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Livecoin. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded 39.2% higher against the US dollar. Wagerr has a market cap of $9.22 million and $9,784.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007550 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000793 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 206,246,030 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,866,416 tokens. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

