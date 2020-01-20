Wanchain (WAN) Trading Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 20th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $19.07 million and $1.45 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bitbns, Binance and Huobi. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007385 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008847 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000078 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Huobi, DragonEX, Kucoin and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

