Wavesbet Trading 2.9% Lower This Week (WBET)

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Wavesbet has a market capitalization of $80,706.00 and approximately $31,234.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wavesbet has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Wavesbet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00022583 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000695 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 58.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Wavesbet Profile

Wavesbet (WBET) is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesbet. The official website for Wavesbet is wavesbet.io. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wavesbet

Wavesbet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wavesbet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wavesbet using one of the exchanges listed above.

