WebDollar Reaches Market Cap of $562,403.00 (WEBD)

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. WebDollar has a market cap of $562,403.00 and $89.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WebDollar coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Bitrabbit. During the last seven days, WebDollar has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WebDollar alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00023209 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000688 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WebDollar Coin Profile

WebDollar (WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 11,787,409,128 coins and its circulating supply is 7,839,460,871 coins. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io. The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar.

WebDollar Coin Trading

WebDollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bitrabbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WebDollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WebDollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WebDollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WebDollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WebDollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.