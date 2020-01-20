Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CSX (CSX)

CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/17/2020 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $82.00 to $84.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – CSX had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $83.00 to $79.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $74.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – CSX had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $76.00 to $78.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – CSX was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/7/2020 – CSX was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $74.00.

1/6/2020 – CSX had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/31/2019 – CSX was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/13/2019 – CSX was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/10/2019 – CSX was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $76.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.74. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.97 and a fifty-two week high of $80.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. CSX’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $2,852,529.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 4,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

