Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE: MTD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/7/2020 – Mettler-Toledo International is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Mettler-Toledo International is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Mettler-Toledo International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $845.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mettler-Toledo continues to ride on the solid momentum across its Laboratory and Industrial segments which are aiding its performance in Americas, Europe, Asia and Rest of the World (ROW) regions. Further, benefits from strategic investments in Spinnaker sales, marketing initiatives, field resources and R&D are contributing well. Further, strengthening core industrial business is a major positive. Also, the company’s growing momentum in China remains a tailwind. The company remains optimistic about its productivity and margin initiatives. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, softness in its food retail segment remains a major headwind. Further, unfavorable currency fluctuations and seasonality are risks for the company. Moreover, U.S.-China trade tensions are serious concerns.”

1/3/2020 – Mettler-Toledo International was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $831.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $781.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $736.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $588.22 and a 1 year high of $873.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.34 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 105.34% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Simon Kirk sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.00, for a total value of $1,920,003.00. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.50, for a total transaction of $71,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,799 shares of company stock valued at $23,772,284 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,858,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,561,497,000 after purchasing an additional 128,157 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 13,959.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,195,000 after buying an additional 114,886 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 92,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,398,000 after buying an additional 47,471 shares during the period. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 35,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,757,000 after buying an additional 20,149 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 61,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,018,000 after buying an additional 17,339 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

