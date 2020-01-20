Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE: PBA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/17/2020 – Pembina Pipeline was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pembina Pipeline Corporation operates as an energy transportation and service provider. The Company operates in four segments; Conventional Pipelines, Oil Sands & Heavy Oil, Midstream & Marketing, and Gas Services. The Conventional Pipelines segment operates a pipeline network that transports crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Alberta and British Columbia. The Oil Sands & Heavy Oil segment owns and operates pipelines which deliver synthetic crude oil produced from oil sands. The Midstream & Marketing segment offers storage, terminal, and hub services. The Gas Services segment consists of natural gas gathering and processing facilities. Pembina Pipeline Corporation, formerly known as Pembina Pipeline Income Fund, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

1/14/2020 – Pembina Pipeline is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Pembina Pipeline was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Pembina Pipeline Corporation operates as an energy transportation and service provider. The Company operates in four segments; Conventional Pipelines, Oil Sands & Heavy Oil, Midstream & Marketing, and Gas Services. The Conventional Pipelines segment operates a pipeline network that transports crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Alberta and British Columbia. The Oil Sands & Heavy Oil segment owns and operates pipelines which deliver synthetic crude oil produced from oil sands. The Midstream & Marketing segment offers storage, terminal, and hub services. The Gas Services segment consists of natural gas gathering and processing facilities. Pembina Pipeline Corporation, formerly known as Pembina Pipeline Income Fund, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

1/10/2020 – Pembina Pipeline was downgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities to a “hold” rating.

1/4/2020 – Pembina Pipeline was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Pembina Pipeline Corporation operates as an energy transportation and service provider. The Company operates in four segments; Conventional Pipelines, Oil Sands & Heavy Oil, Midstream & Marketing, and Gas Services. The Conventional Pipelines segment operates a pipeline network that transports crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Alberta and British Columbia. The Oil Sands & Heavy Oil segment owns and operates pipelines which deliver synthetic crude oil produced from oil sands. The Midstream & Marketing segment offers storage, terminal, and hub services. The Gas Services segment consists of natural gas gathering and processing facilities. Pembina Pipeline Corporation, formerly known as Pembina Pipeline Income Fund, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

12/19/2019 – Pembina Pipeline is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Pembina Pipeline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2019 – Pembina Pipeline is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PBA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,059. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $39.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average is $36.56.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 23.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a jan 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 107.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.4% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 396,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 13.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 74.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 825,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,730,000 after purchasing an additional 352,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 141.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 74,204 shares in the last quarter. 49.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

