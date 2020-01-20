Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IONS) recently:

1/18/2020 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/10/2020 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/3/2020 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/31/2019 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

12/23/2019 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2019 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/18/2019 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a RNA-targeted drug discovery and development company which focuses on developing drugs for severe and rare diseases. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

12/13/2019 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/5/2019 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/3/2019 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/22/2019 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.13. 1,805,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.92. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $53.34 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.39.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 36.31%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $61,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,567.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $235,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,865. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 210,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 16,514 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

