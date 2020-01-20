Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BNP Paribas (BNP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BNP Paribas (EPA: BNP) recently:

1/16/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €55.00 ($63.95) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €58.00 ($67.44) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €57.00 ($66.28) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €57.70 ($67.09) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €62.00 ($72.09) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/26/2019 – BNP Paribas was given a new €52.00 ($60.47) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/25/2019 – BNP Paribas was given a new €54.00 ($62.79) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/22/2019 – BNP Paribas was given a new €62.00 ($72.09) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BNP opened at €50.62 ($58.86) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €51.98 and its 200 day moving average price is €46.12. BNP Paribas SA has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.