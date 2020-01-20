Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NuVasive (NUVA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NuVasive (NASDAQ: NUVA):

1/18/2020 – NuVasive was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/14/2020 – NuVasive had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $82.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – NuVasive was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/8/2020 – NuVasive had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $76.00 to $87.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – NuVasive is now covered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2020 – NuVasive had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

1/2/2020 – NuVasive had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2019 – NuVasive had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $82.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – NuVasive was upgraded by analysts at Svb Leerink Llc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $72.00.

12/13/2019 – NuVasive was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Swann from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2019 – NuVasive had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $70.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:NUVA traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.10. The stock had a trading volume of 593,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.68. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $81.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 85.82, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. NuVasive had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $239,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 29,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $2,150,942.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,783 shares of company stock worth $2,629,083 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in NuVasive by 322.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 888 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in NuVasive by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in NuVasive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in NuVasive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

