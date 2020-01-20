Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Weir Group (LON:WEIR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Weir Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Weir Group to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Weir Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,820 ($23.94) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Weir Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,617.24 ($21.27).

Get Weir Group alerts:

WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,438.17 ($18.92) on Monday. Weir Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,249 ($16.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.87). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and a PE ratio of 958.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,486.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,445.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.