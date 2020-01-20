William Hill (LON:WMH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

William Hill (LON:WMH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WMH. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 258 ($3.39) target price on shares of William Hill in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of William Hill to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 190 ($2.50) in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of William Hill from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price on shares of William Hill in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. William Hill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 220.62 ($2.90).

LON WMH opened at GBX 180.75 ($2.38) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.55. William Hill has a twelve month low of GBX 128.45 ($1.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 206.80 ($2.72). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 181.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 176.26.

William Hill Company Profile

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

