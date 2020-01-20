Winding Tree Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.81 Million (LIF)

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. During the last week, Winding Tree has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. Winding Tree has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and $510.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Winding Tree token can now be bought for about $0.0847 or 0.00000980 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Winding Tree alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $271.58 or 0.03157701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011654 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00197745 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00029955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00127414 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Winding Tree

Winding Tree launched on January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,384,227 tokens. Winding Tree’s official message board is blog.windingtree.com. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Winding Tree’s official website is windingtree.com. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Winding Tree

Winding Tree can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winding Tree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Winding Tree using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Winding Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Winding Tree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.