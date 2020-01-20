Wings Price Reaches $0.0179 on Exchanges (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. In the last week, Wings has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wings has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $60,807.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings token can now be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, Gatecoin, Binance and Kyber Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.41 or 0.03496287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011539 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00200175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00031086 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00129578 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Wings

Wings launched on December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,412 tokens. Wings’ official website is wings.ai. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO.

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDEX, Gatecoin, HitBTC, Liqui, Bancor Network, Upbit, Gate.io, Livecoin, Kyber Network and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

