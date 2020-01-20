WINk Price Tops $0.0001 (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WINk has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. WINk has a total market capitalization of $19.41 million and $3.61 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007553 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000799 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

