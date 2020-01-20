Wirecard (ETR:WDI) PT Set at €205.00 by Morgan Stanley

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) has been given a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WDI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €165.00 ($191.86) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC set a €190.00 ($220.93) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €184.89 ($214.99).

Wirecard stock traded up €2.00 ($2.33) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €129.60 ($150.70). 1,143,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,572. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10. Wirecard has a 12 month low of €102.20 ($118.84) and a 12 month high of €159.80 ($185.81). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €111.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €131.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26.

Wirecard Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

