WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd.

WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.90. The company had a trading volume of 11,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,106. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR has a 12-month low of $60.43 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.28 and its 200-day moving average is $71.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

